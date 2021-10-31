Eight injured as slab at under-construction building collapses in Pune

Eight workers sustained injuries when an under-construction slab and the structure sustaining it, collapsed on the intervening midnight of Saturday and Sunday at an ongoing residential building project in Balewadi area of Pune.

The incident took place around 12 midnight when the construction crew was laying down a slab for the parking podium of an ongoing project located in Patil Nagar area of Balewadi, close to National Highway 4. Rescue teams from the fire departments of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and municipal corporations of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad rushed to the spot.

PMRDA Fire Officer Sujit Patil said, “There were 12 workers at the spot where the slab and the structure sustaining it collapsed. This could have happened due to a possible load imbalance. Four of them managed to get out on their own, unhurt. Eight others were trapped. Fire brigade teams took them out and they were rushed to a local hospital. The injuries of the eight workers are not grievous in nature and all of them are out of immediate danger.”

In 2016, nine labourers were killed and three others were seriously injured after the slab on the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Balewadi area had collapsed. The Balewadi area in Pune, which is located near the highway connecting the city and Mumbai, has been one of the key regions of real estate development over the last few years.

