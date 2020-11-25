Eight companies to invest over Rs 10,000 crore in Pune, generate employment for 18,000

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had signed MoUs with 18 companies which will invest over Rs 34,500 crore in the state.

The Maharashtra government recently signed MoUs with eight mega companies that will invest more than Rs 10,000 crore and generate employment for over 18,000 people in the Pune region.

Sadashiv Survase, joint director of the Maharashtra Directorate of Industries, said that of the eight companies that will invest in the Pune region, five are involved in logistics while the rest are involved in electronics and data centres.

Most of these companies are coming up in Chakan phase II while some have decided to set up their offices in the Talegaon industrial area. The administrative process to facilitate the transfer of land and setting up of units has begun, sources said. The total investment which will come up in the area is to the tune of Rs 10,505 crore while the total employment generated by the companies is expected to be 18,484, according to sources.

Among the factors that makes this region attractive for investment are proximity to major urban markets like Pune and Mumbai, good road and air connectivity and easy availability of trained workforce.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has earmarked a portion of the industrial land in Chakan for development of logistics parks. Besides serving e-commerce giants, the current logistics companies also serve as warehouses for companies. Most companies prefer to rent out spaces in logistic parks.

