EIB team inspects Pune Metro work site, to ink second Rs 1,600-cr pact for funds today

BEFORE INKING an agreement of increased funding for the Pune Metro project, a delegation from European Investment Bank (EIB) conducted a performance review of the ongoing construction work, funded by EIB and French Development Agency (AFD).

The delegation was led by EIB vice-president Andrew McDowell. The EIB had earlier inked an agreement with the Union government for providing a loan of Rs 1,600 crore to the Pune Metro project. The funding agency will be inking another agreement of Rs 1,600 crore on Friday with the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro).

The EIB team visited the Metro site in Reach 3 at Ramwadi station and the underground tunnelling work at the Agriculture College. The team expressed its satisfaction over the progress of the ongoing work and also inquired about the relief and rehabilitation work, along with compensation for project-affected people (PAP) due to land acquisition.

Maha-Metro officials told the team that all the land parcels were acquired through direct purchase, following which compensation was provided as per the relief and rehabilitation policy of the state government. They also informed the team that more than 1,400 trees were transplanted and 14,000 trees were planted at different locations in the city, for which the survival rate is very high.

The EIB team expressed satisfaction that over 600 metres of tunnelling work had been completed in less than two months. The team enquired about the facilities for women and the differently abled in Metro coaches.

Maha-Metro officials informed the delegates about special ladies’ coach in each train and reserved seats for the different abled, expecting mothers and wheelchair-bound passengers. The team was also informed that 37 per cent work had been completed in a record time of 30 months.

