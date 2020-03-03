Efforts underway to revive indigenous Bhimthadi breed of horses

A Marwari breed horse at a show on Saturday. (Express photo) A Marwari breed horse at a show on Saturday. (Express photo)

Efforts are underway to revive the Bhimthadi breed of horses, which once served in the Maratha army but is now on the verge of extinction.

“We, at the Indigenous Horse Owners Association (IHOA), will make concrete efforts to save and conserve these horses and bring them to the fore,” said Ranjeet Pawar, founding member of Indigenous Horse Owners Association. He was speaking at the launch of the 5th edition of Marwari Horse Show, which concluded on Sunday.

“The cavalry of the Maratha army consisted of a large number of Bhimthadi horses, which are now on the verge of extinction. Since these horses are of historical importance to the country and Maharashtra, we will do our best to protect this species and try to present a section of Bhimthadi horses at the Marwari Horse Show next year,” said Pawar.

He added, “We want to request the state government to take steps to promote tourism at the historical sites in Maharashtra, where Indian breeds can be used. It can generate newer options of employment.”

He also said that as the Mumbai Police has started a mounted unit on horseback, the association is making efforts so that Pune Police can also start a similar unit.

Keshav Joshi, a member of the association, said, “More than 100 horses from all over India are participating in the show, in which at least Rs 13 lakh of total prize money will be distributed. This is the highest amount of prizes to be given as compared to indigenous breed horse shows in India. The IHOA, which is established for the protection and conservation of horses of Indian breed, has made efforts towards the conservation of the Marwari breed.” Joshi added, “At present, more than 90 horse breeders are contributing towards the conservation efforts of this species in Maharashtra and more than 300 Marwari horses are bred every year

in the state. We want to restore these animals to their once important place in our tradition.”

Joshi said that the rates for a Marwari horse start from Rs 50,000 and go up to Rs 1 crore, but exporting horses from India is prohibited.

“However, if this ban is lifted, Marwari horses will be in good demand globally. We believe that compared to the famous Arabian horses, the Marwari horses can show better ability and endurance skills,” Joshi said. The show was organised by the Maharashtra-based IHOA at the Pune Race Course, Camp.

