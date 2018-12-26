Efforts by Khed authorities to solve family disputes over land yield success

A mediation camp by the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Khed, to solve family related troubles over land, saw 43 cases being solved. Khed SDM Ayush Prasad said they had zeroed in on ‘out of court settlements’ in order to resolve the pendency of revenue courts.

As land prices have skyrocketed, there have been increasing cases of family feuds over land rights in and around Pune. While both sons and daughters have equal rights over their father’s land, in most cases, the daughter’s rights are neglected, with the whole land parcel bequeathed to the sons.

Problems crop up when married daughters or their children ask for their rights on the land or ask for their share during the sale of the land. In most cases, the brothers or their children refuse to accept that right and the case generally land up in revenue courts, which are normally headed by SDMs like Prasad. With lawyers of both parties getting involved, the matter can go on for years. In some cases, the litigants also approach the civil courts.

The mediation was held by senior revenue officials and seasoned lawyers of the bar, said Prasad. The process involved two levels of mediation, which saw police patils trying to resolve the problem at the village level and senior officers mediating at the tehsil level.

“Other than cases involving brothers and sisters, we had cases between two brothers, and of sisters children asking for their share in the ancestral land. We felt such cases can be solved through mediation, rather than prolonging the fight in courts of law,” said Prasad. The process saw both the parties being issued token numbers and allocated special tables, where trained mediators listened to the parties. Once the matter was resolved to the satisfaction of both parties, the orders were signed. Prasad said the presence of lawyers ensured that the judgments were not ‘bad in law’.

“In some cases, a single party turns up for the mediation while the other party did not come. Such cases remained unresolved,” he said.

The success of the first mediation process has led to calls for more such processes, said Prasad.