Exclusive job portal for education sector crosses 1 lakh users

Eduvacancy, a platform which claims to be India’s first dedicated job search platform for the education sector, now has more than one lakh users since its launch nine months ago and is generating interest among academic circles.

Founded in 2021 by three young professionals, Manav Shah, a first-generation entrepreneur, Nitil Gupta, who has prior entrepreneurial experience in the space and marketing professional Nikita Shah, the portal focuses on both teaching and non-teaching jobs in the education sector and is free for candidates and caters exclusive to education institutions and edtech sector companies.

Explaining the need for such a platform, Shah explained, “Despite education being one of the top five employment generation sectors, candidates from this industry searching for jobs on various platforms end up with low quality job search results. Many of those positions are never filled up. Even the employers face a lot of issues in getting right candidates with hiring being mostly word-of-mouth or walk-ins. This industry is not like other industries, skills needed in employees are different and varied. Like empathy and patience in pre-school and school teachers. We are trying to address the gap in hiring through different services like video resume and video interviews,” he said.

Currently, the platform has over 16,500 active vacancies and more than 10,000 employers registered with a personalised recruitment service for senior positions like college/school principal, director and vice-chancellor, among others, said Shah.