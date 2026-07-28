Education Minister Bhuse must resign in 7 days over TET paper leak: Congress

Maharashtra NSUI president Sagar Salunkhe on Monday warned that if State Education Minister Dada Bhuse does not accept responsibility and resign within the next seven days, the Congress student wing will, with other parties and organisations, launch a massive statewide agitation.

“Just as the NEET examination paper was leaked, the CET and TET examination papers have also been leaked in Maharashtra, affecting nearly 600,000 students. The incompetence of the BJP-led government has caused immense distress to lakhs of students and their parents, shattering their aspirations. Yet, Education Minister Dada Bhuse has not accepted responsibility for the fiasco,” said Salunkhe.

The State Congress said there was widespread corruption and maladministration in the Education Department.