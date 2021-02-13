Education dept to start open house meet to hear complaints of parents, students, teachers

The meeting will take place at Sant Dnyaneshwar hall on university premises on February 18, from 11 am to 5 pm, for any complainants from Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts.

ON THE lines of Janata Darbar, the higher and technical education department is holding an open house meeting for parents, students, teaching and non-teaching staff and educational institutions to solve their problems.

Under the initiative, ‘Ministry of Higher and Technical Education @ …’, for the first time, problems of students, parents, teaching and non-teaching staff and educational institutions related to the departments of Higher and Technical Education Department, Maharashtra State Common Examination Room, Directorate of Technical Education, Directorate of Higher Education and Directorate of Arts and Library will be heard and resolved.

“A weblink ‘Ministry of Higher and Technical Education @ Pune’ has been created on the homepage of the university’s website, http://www.unipune.ac.in. At this link, people will be able to submit their questions in English or Marathi. The meeting will take place at Sant Dnyaneshwar hall on university premises on February 18, from 11 am to 5 pm, for any complainants from Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts,” said Prafulla Pawar, registrar, SPPU. The university has made an appeal to all stakeholders in the field of higher and technical education to submit their statements online.

However, the meeting is open to all, irrespective of online submissions. Even if anyone has not been able to submit their statement online, they should be present in person and submit a copy of their statement.

The department of higher and technical education has instructed the concerned deputy secretary / director to take action on the application received and the pending proposals. Instructions have been given to submit the work completion report for the observation of the higher and technical education minister till February 15, said Pawar.

