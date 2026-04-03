Education dept simplifies Maharashtra Board exam sports grace marks process

Students appearing for the SSC and and HSC board examinations who have participated in official state, national, and international competitions are granted grace marks. (File Photo)

The procedure for awarding sports grace marks to students in HSC and SSC board examinations in Maharashtra has been simplified by the School Education and Sports Department. The number of documents required for submitting an application for the grace marks has been reduced from eight to six and the number of fields required to be entered on the website have been reduced from 29 to 21. A government resolution to this effect was signed on March 30.

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Students can submit their applications online from January 1 to April 15 every year, according to the new rules.

An auto-fetch facility has now been included on the website through which specific documents such as the student’s photograph and signature, as well as personal details including name, address, date of birth, school name, and gender will be automatically fetched directly from the student’s hall ticket.