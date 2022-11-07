Education Commissioner bats for comeback of fountain pen in writing

Maharashtra Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare on Saturday said that in digital age, fountain pens can help in regaining good handwriting, which is becoming a rarity.

Mandhare made the remarks during a function held to celebrate the International Fountain Pen Day, the first Friday of November, at the Deccan Gymkhana Club on Friday evening. The function was hosted by city-based Venus Traders and Writing Wonders in presence of their owner Surendra Karamchandani.

Architect Yashwant Pitkar and Dr Manohar Desai of Symbiosis Institute of Design, Chintoo co-creator Charuhas Pandit, Bharatbhai Kanakhara and Hardik Kanakhara of Magna Carta Pens, were present on the occasion. “Fountain pen is not just a medium of writing but a passion. It’s an engaging phenomenon when your eyes, mind and hands get in sync and produce something beautiful,” Mandhare, an IAS officer, who is fond of Fountain Pens, said.