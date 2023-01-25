scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Education carnival aims to promote ‘out-of-the-box thinking’ in PCMC students

According to officials, this a first-of-its-kind initiative taken by PCMC. Divisional commissioner Sourabh Rao and PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh inaugurated ‘Jallosh Shikshanacha 2023.’

The event shall evaluate the school’s strengths, its best practices, and innovations.
Listen to this article
Education carnival aims to promote ‘out-of-the-box thinking’ in PCMC students
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

JALLOSH SHIKSHANCHA 2023, an education carnival involving all schools run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has got cracking amid enthusiasm. The carnival is aimed at giving a platform for students to present their creativity and ideas.

According to officials, this a first-of-its-kind initiative taken by PCMC. Divisional commissioner Sourabh Rao and PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh inaugurated ‘Jallosh Shikshanacha 2023.’

“Also, the JALLOSH SHIKSHANCHA 2023 intends to capture on various aspects like students’ academics, sports, art & crafts, enrolment and soft infrastructure. It aims to promote out-of-box thinking in schools and generate a competitive environment every year, apart from encouraging transfer of ideas,” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, who is also the administrator of PCMC.

The two-day mega bonanza, ‘Jallosh Shikshanacha 2023’ being held on January 24 and 25 at Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre in Chinchwad, promises to be action-packed with game zones, competitions, book stalls, contests for teachers, quiz time, treasure hunt and prize distribution along with a host of other cultural events.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Run Of Millet Fare
Delhi Confidential: No Run Of Millet Fare
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
More from Pune

The event shall evaluate the school’s strengths, its best practices, and innovations. “This will help PCMC to create eight model schools ie, one in each zone. These model schools shall act as replicable models in other PCMC public schools. This event shall provide a common platform for schools to compete where they can showcase their initiatives and innovations,” the PCMC chief said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 04:37 IST
Next Story

Builder opens fire at Warje man after quarrel over social media post

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close