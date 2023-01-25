Education carnival aims to promote ‘out-of-the-box thinking’ in PCMC students

JALLOSH SHIKSHANCHA 2023, an education carnival involving all schools run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has got cracking amid enthusiasm. The carnival is aimed at giving a platform for students to present their creativity and ideas.

According to officials, this a first-of-its-kind initiative taken by PCMC. Divisional commissioner Sourabh Rao and PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh inaugurated ‘Jallosh Shikshanacha 2023.’

“Also, the JALLOSH SHIKSHANCHA 2023 intends to capture on various aspects like students’ academics, sports, art & crafts, enrolment and soft infrastructure. It aims to promote out-of-box thinking in schools and generate a competitive environment every year, apart from encouraging transfer of ideas,” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, who is also the administrator of PCMC.

The two-day mega bonanza, ‘Jallosh Shikshanacha 2023’ being held on January 24 and 25 at Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre in Chinchwad, promises to be action-packed with game zones, competitions, book stalls, contests for teachers, quiz time, treasure hunt and prize distribution along with a host of other cultural events.

The event shall evaluate the school’s strengths, its best practices, and innovations. “This will help PCMC to create eight model schools ie, one in each zone. These model schools shall act as replicable models in other PCMC public schools. This event shall provide a common platform for schools to compete where they can showcase their initiatives and innovations,” the PCMC chief said.