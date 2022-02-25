Edible oil to get costlier, prices of soyabean may see an upward revision

ONE OF the direct impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a further escalation of edible oil prices, especially that of sunflower oil, traders and solvent manufacturers warned. They have also warned of prices moving northward due to disruption of the supply chain. Ukraine is the single-largest import destination of crude sunflower oil for India.

For the November-October (oil supply year) 2020-21, India had imported a total of 18.93 lakh tonnes of crude sunflower oil. Of this 13.97 lakh tonnes was from Ukraine alone. Argentina (2.24 lakh tonnes) and Russia (2.22 lakh tonnes) are the other major suppliers.

Atul Chaturvedi, President of the Solvent and Extractors Association (SEA) — the apex body of edible oil manufacturers — said that prices are expected to go northward. “Yes, the markets have a serious potential of moving northwards. Sunflower oil comes from Ukraine and Russia and its supply chain will be disturbed. We import almost 2 lakh million tonnes of sunflower oil per month,” said Chaturvedi.

The price of refined sunflower oil in the retail market has shot up to Rs 161.94 per litre compared to Rs 145.03 per litre, according to the Price Monitoring Cell of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

Another fall out of this war is a sudden escalation of the average-traded price of soyabean across the wholesale markets in the country. At Latur’s wholesale market, the price of soyabean, which was at Rs 6,200 per quintal has crossed Rs 7,000 quintal since the past two days.

Naresh Goenka, Vice-President of Soyabean Processors Association of India, said that the price rise is a combined effect of both the war in Ukraine as well as reports of the bad crops in Argentina and Brazil.