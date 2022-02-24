Edible oil to get costlier amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

One of the direct effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a further escalation of edible oil prices, especially that of sunflower oil, traders and solvent manufacturers have warned. They have also warned of prices moving northward due to disruption of the supply chain.

The former Soviet republic is the single-largest import destination of crude sunflower oil for India.

For the November-October (oil supply year) 2020-21 India had imported a total of 18.93 lakh tonnes of crude sunflower oil. Of this 13.97 lakh tonnes was from Ukraine alone. Argentina (2.24 lakh tonnes) and Russia (2.22 lakh tonnes) are the other major suppliers but as the figures show Ukraine is perhaps the only major supplier to India.

Atul Chaturvedi, president of the Solvent and Extractors Association (SEA)—the apex body of edible oil manufacturers—said prices are expected to go northward. “Yes, definitely markets have the serious potential of moving northwards. Sunflower oil comes from Ukraine and Russia and its supply chain will be disturbed. We import almost 2.0 lakh mts of sunflower oil per month,” said Chaturvedi.

This war comes at a time when inflation in edible oil is a major concern in the domestic markets. The price of refined sunflower oil in the retail market has shot up to Rs 161.94/litre as compared to Rs 145.03/litre, according to the Price Monitoring Cell of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs. Supply chain disruption can easily see prices increasing significantly.

Chaturvedi said while Argentina can be an alternate supplier, but the quality necessary to fulfil domestic demand could not be met from the South American country. Retail food inflation has become a major problem in the country and has seen the ministry of consumer affairs taking multiple steps to control this.

Another fall out of this war is a sudden escalation of the average traded price of soyabean across the wholesale markets in the country. At Latur’s wholesale market in Maharashtra prices, which were at Rs 6,200 per quintal, has since the last two days have crossed Rs 7,000/quintal.

Naresh Goenka, vice president of Soyabean Processors Association of India, said the price rise is a combined effect of both the war in Ukraine as well as reports of the bad crops in Argentina and Brazil. “We feel prices can remain in this range for the next few weeks,” he said.