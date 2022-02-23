Edible oil prices not dipping soon, says agri business head

AMID A global bullish trend in edible oil, there will not be an immediate softening of prices, said Balaram Yadav, the managing director of Godrej Agrovet, one of the largest players in the sector. Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadav said he does not see any chances of price correction at least in the next six months.

Edible oil prices is high since the last year, leading to multiple interventions by the government. Data from the price monitoring cell (PMC) of the department of consumer affairs shows that mustard oil, which was retailing at Rs 145.67/litre last year, is now priced at Rs 190.38. A similar trend is noticed in all vegetable fat i.e; soyaoil (Rs 125.42/Rs 147.83), palm oil (Rs 114.27/Rs 132.15) and sunflower oil (Rs 144.36/Rs 162.4).

Yadav said high crude prices is the main reason for this price rise. “Indonesia has directed palm oil manufacturers to soften the price till Eid and post that, there would be a small price correction once but over all, the situation would not be like 2019,” he said. At present, edible oil demand– 60 per cent of which is met through imports — is going through what Yadav said was the pulses moment. “Back when pulse prices were sky high, the government pushed for production and now we are surplus in pulse,” he said. A bumper mustard crop, he said, would not make much difference to prices.

Talking about soyabean, which had seen intervention by way of first-ever imported soyameal, Yadav said the biggest stockists at present are the farmers who are holding on to their inventory. Farmers are bringing as much as the oilseed necessary for the markets and holding on to the excess. Oilseed which had touched Rs 10,000/quintal in wholesale prices is now trading at Rs 6,300/quintal although the Centre has put stock limit on it.

The palm oil mission was hailed by Yadav whose company has applied for growing the same in Assam and Arunachal. Godrej Agrovet has around 60,000 hectares of oil palm plantation mainly in Andhra Pardesh, Telangana and Mizoram. The national oil palm mission aims to develop the north-east into a major oil palm growing zone, but many states have not responded to the Centre’s announcements. Yadav’s company has five palm oil plants in the country.

Farmers, Yadav said, look for profitability and thus crops such as wheat, rice, and sugarcane have found favour with them, given the fixed return. Food inflation can tilt the balance towards oilseeds also which, in the long run, would be beneficial to country.

On Tuesday, Godrej Agrovet also announced the launch of broad-based insecticide Gracia (Fluxametamide, an isoxazoline compound) in the Indian market. It is a patented chemistry discovered and developed by Japan’s Nisan Chemical Corporation.