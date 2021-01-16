ED searches Shivajirao Bhosale Co-op bank in money laundering case

Anil Bhosale, director of the bank, another director Suryaji Pandurang Jadhav, CEO Tanaji Dattu Padwal, were among those arrested in the case.

THE DIRECTORATE of Enforcement (ED) on Friday conducted searches on multiple premises of Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank in and around Pune in connection with the alleged money laundering case.

An offence in the case was registered against former NCP leader and MLC Anil Bhosale, his wife and 14 others last year for allegedly under-reporting transactions worth Rs 71.78 crore by forging the records of Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank.

An ED press release said “incriminating documents and digital evidence” related to the case were recovered on Friday.

The ED added that the probe so far revealed that the “bank has not complied properly with the Internal Audit, RBI Audit, and Inspection Audit. Borrowers and Guarantor’s financial statement and repayment capacity was not considered before sanctioning the loan. In most of the cases, the bank has not conducted post-sanction verification. Periodical inspection of primary and collateral securities were not done. Bank did not obtain the latest valuation report for loans against property”.

“The bank violated guidelines of the RBI as well as Co-operative Department while disbursing advances. Many advances were unsecured but the banks treated them as secured. Even though some of the accounts were marked as NPA and their account balance was lying outstanding, their properties were released along with NOC,” the ED said. It added that “multiple properties are mortgaged to various loans even if the margin was not sufficient to cover the said advances”.

“Anil Shivajirao Bhosale, Suryaji Pandurang Jadhav, Tanaji Dattu Padwal illegally transferred the money through RTGS/NEFT from bank. More than 90 per cent of bank loans are NPA. Incriminating documents have been recovered and seized including digital evidence under PMLA,” the release stated.

