Economy in shambles due to Modi govt’s measures, $5 trillion economy a daydream: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday alleged that the Narendra Modi-led central government needed the transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) because of the financial mess it has landed the country in due to measures such as demonetisation and the faulty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.

Chavan also accused the government of selling a “daydream” about becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy when in reality, he claimed, the country’s economy was going downhill with every passing quarter.

He also accused the government — both Union and state — of hiding data about various economic indicators as they allegedly portrayed an unfavourable picture of the BJP-led government’s performance since 2014.

Chavan, a former chief minister, said the Union and state government’s flagship schemes, like ‘Make In India’ and ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’, respectively, have failed and the state government has not provided data pertaining to the two schemes.

“It was said that under ‘Make in India’ scheme, Maharashtra will get foreign investment of Rs 8 lakh crore and the industry will create 80 lakh jobs. To ascertain the truth and obtain data about how much of this target has been realised, I met both the state finance minister as well as the industry minister, but they did not share any information. I had also filed RTIs to know how much investment has been done and jobs created under the scheme in each district, but they have refused to provide the information, citing strange reasons. Every citizen has the right to this information. You can imagine if an MLA and former CM can be refused information, how will a common citizen lay hands on such important information which, ideally, should be public,” said Chavan.

He alleged that the government had turned a blind eye to the health of the industry to such an extent that some industry bodies were forced to issue advertisements in newspapers to invite the attention of the government.

‘Need technical experts, panel to regulate dam water’

Speaking on the floods that devastated Kolhapur and Sangli earlier this month, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said there was a need to form a technical committee to take decisions regarding the regulation of water stored in Koyna and Almatti dams. He said it should be a ‘technical committee’ with expert engineers to decide on storage and release of water.

“The decision can’t be left to chief ministers of the two states. No chief minister will want to release the water from a dam in his territory. So, we need to have a technical expert decide that,” said Chavan.

He also accused state Revenue minister and Kolhapur Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil for failing to rush to the aid of flood-affected people.