Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Economists need to see the poor as people, says Meghnad Desai

“Can we think of the poor as people? What is required for adequate living beyond eating, and what is adequate living? Life is far more than eating. How can more people be made more prosperous?” he asked.  

Meghnad Desai, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), poverty, lifestyle, living charges, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe veteran economist further noted how at the start of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, something was wrong with world economics.

ECONOMIST MEGHNAD Desai on Saturday stressed the need for economists to stop measuring poverty with the minimal amount needed for the poor for a living and instead consider them as people who need money for an adequate living.

He was speaking at the 83rd Kale Memorial Lecture organised at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), which also held its 28th annual convocation day on the occasion.

“Our tradition in economics has been to reduce poverty to some number or the minimum amount which a poor person needs for eating food. Or simply, what is the minimum we can get away with by paying the poor, as all they have to do is eat and there is no other function for which money needs to be paid to the poor,” Desai said.

Dr Rajiv Kumar, chancellor of the institute, urged the passing out students to be the thought leaders of tomorrow and steer India ahead.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 12:17:43 am
