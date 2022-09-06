Economist Bibek Debroy appointed Chancellor of Pune’s Deccan College

Economist and author Bibek Debroy has been appointed as the Chancellor of Pune’s Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute.

Debroy, who is presently the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), will succeed well-known archaeologist AP Jamkhedkar.

Debroy has had a stint in Pune in his early career.

He had served as an Associate Professor in Economics at the prestigious Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics between 1983 to 1987.

Debroy’s career took off from Kolkata’s Presidency College and spanned across the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and United Nations Development Program on legal reforms at the Ministry of Finance.

He has been associated with the National Council of Applied Economic Research and Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies and Centre for Policy Research.

Debroy, a Padmashri recipient, has authored several books and also translated Sanskrit works on the Indian mythological books like the Valmiki Ramayan and the Mahabharata, the Skanda Purana, the Vedas to English.

The 200-year-old institution Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute is the third oldest in the country.

Deccan College leads major archaeological excavations on the Harappan civilization, offers rare courses in linguistics, Sanskrit and lexicography.

Freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, educationist Gopal Ganesh Agharkar, scholar Ramchandra Dattatrya Ranade, and renowned Marathi writer Vishnushashtri Chiplunkar are among the many noted alumni of this college.