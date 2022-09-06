scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Economist Bibek Debroy appointed Chancellor of Pune’s Deccan College

Bibek Debroy, who is presently the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), will succeed well-known archaeologist AP Jamkhedkar.

Bibek Debroy’s career took off from Kolkata's Presidency College and spanned across the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and United Nations Development Program on legal reforms at the Ministry of Finance. (File)

Economist and author Bibek Debroy has been appointed as the Chancellor of Pune’s Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute.

Debroy, who is presently the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), will succeed well-known archaeologist AP Jamkhedkar.

Debroy has had a stint in Pune in his early career.

He had served as an Associate Professor in Economics at the prestigious Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics between 1983 to 1987.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

Debroy’s career took off from Kolkata’s Presidency College and spanned across the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and United Nations Development Program on legal reforms at the Ministry of Finance.

He has been associated with the National Council of Applied Economic Research and Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies and Centre for Policy Research.

Debroy, a Padmashri recipient, has authored several books and also translated Sanskrit works on the Indian mythological books like the Valmiki Ramayan and the Mahabharata, the Skanda Purana, the Vedas to English.

Advertisement

The 200-year-old institution Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute is the third oldest in the country.

Deccan College leads major archaeological excavations on the Harappan civilization, offers rare courses in linguistics, Sanskrit and lexicography.

More from Pune

Freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, educationist Gopal Ganesh Agharkar, scholar Ramchandra Dattatrya Ranade, and renowned Marathi writer Vishnushashtri Chiplunkar are among the many noted alumni of this college.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:14:17 pm
Next Story

UPSC declares revised result for CAPF 2019 exam, check details

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement