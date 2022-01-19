Economist Ajit Ranade becomes vice-chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics

Economist and political analyst Ajit Ranade will assume charge as the vice-chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune (deemed to be university) for five years from February 4.

Dr Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairperson at NITI Aayog and the institute’s chancellor, appointed Ranade, who is presently the president and chief economist at the Aditya Birla Group.

Ranade, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIM Ahmedabad, earned his doctoral degrees from Brown University in the US. He has had long teaching associations with the Indian Council for Research, New Delhi on international economic relations and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai, along with being a columnist.