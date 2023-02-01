Economic Survey: Rural inflation outweighs urban

The inflation in rural areas in the last fiscal was higher than in urban, a reversal in the trend of the COVID-19-affected period between 2020 and 2022, according to the findings of the Economic Survey of India released Tuesday.

“Most of the States and UTs have witnessed higher rural inflation than urban inflation in the current year, mainly owing to marginally higher food inflation in rural areas,” the survey said.

In rural sectors of Haryana, Mizoram, and West Bengal, it was because of higher ‘food and beverages’ and ‘clothing and footwear’ inflation. In Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Assam, it was due to ‘fuel and light’ inflation.

Food, clothing and fuel were the major contributors to higher inflation in urban areas of Bihar, Meghalaya, and Tripura, the report read.

Headline inflation (calculated from April to December 2022) as well as food inflation in the rural area remained above the urban.

The gap between rural and urban inflation reached its widest in March 2022.

The rise was mainly due to “imported inflation”.

The higher cost of fuel and edible oil in the international market affected the domestic prices as the majority of the requirement is fulfilled by import.

Moreover, the prices of vegetables remained on the higher side.

The tomato crop was wasted due to heavy rains and a prolonged dry spell, making it expensive.