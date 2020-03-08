Economic Survey of Maharashtra, 2019-20: MSMEs in Pune region bagged whopping Rs 62,575 cr investment

Pune has attracted Rs 62,575 crore capital, which is 29.3 per cent of the total Rs 2,13,400 crore investment the sector has attracted in Maharashtra during the period, the survey states. (Illustration) Pune has attracted Rs 62,575 crore capital, which is 29.3 per cent of the total Rs 2,13,400 crore investment the sector has attracted in Maharashtra during the period, the survey states. (Illustration)

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Pune region has garnered the maximum share of investment in Maharashtra in the last four years, the Economic Survey of Maharashtra (2019-20) has found. The region has attracted Rs 62,575 crore capital, which is 29.3 per cent of the total Rs 2,13,400 crore investment the sector has attracted in Maharashtra during the period, the survey states.

The survey, which was presented in the state Legislature on March 5, covered all the seven regions of the state — Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur —and has found that Pune has seen the most activity in terms of investment and employment generation.

As per the data, between October 2015 and December 2019, a total of 14,90,202 Udyog Aadhaars were issued to MSMEs in the state, of which 3.36 lakh were generated in the Pune region, which includes Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts. Udyog Aadhaar is a 12-digit Unique Identification Number provided by the central government to small and medium enterprises since 2015 that makes them eligible for government schemes and subsidies.

Of the 14.90 lakh MSMEs, 13.10 lakh are micro units, 1.73 small and 0.07 lakh are medium-scale enterprises, it states. The survey also states that a total of 78.92 lakh jobs were generated by the sector across the state, of which 20.41 lakh were in the Pune region.

Mumbai and Konkan regions have clocked either the second or third spots in investment, job and Unique Aadhaar generation, while the other regions have failed to attract much investment.

According to industry experts, strategic location and presence of major automobile, capital goods and some pharmaceutical giants in Pune were key to attract newer investment and units in the region. The small units, experts said, act as vendors and sub-vendors to the bigger firms, which in turn outsource much of their work to them.

Despite MSMEs attracting high investment, the sector has been complaining of “shoddy” infrastructure facilities like land availability, water charges and security.

While the government has declared a reduction in electricity duty, Abhay Bhor, president of Forum for Small Scale Industries, said there it still no clarity in the matter. “The industries are plagued by various irrational taxes that need to stop if the government wants the sector to continue its growth spree in this region,” Bhor said.

Sandeep Belsare, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Small-Scale Industries Association, also stressed on the development of infrastructure facilities. “Instead of Purandhar, we should have an airport in Chakan. This will give a new lease of life to investment in the sector,” he said.

To boost industrial investment in the state, state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar Friday had announced reductions in electricity duty on industrial use from the current 9.3 per cent of the consumption charges to 7.5 per cent. Industry captains had been demanding the concession for a while now.

