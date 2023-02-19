scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
‘EC verdict can be challenged in SC under exceptional circumstances’

“If any dispute arises concerning the symbol, the EC has to settle the row. But the aggrieved party can challenge the matter in Supreme Court in exceptional circumstances.”

Legal expert Nikam said the EC allots a symbol to a political party based on the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. (Express Photo)
FOLLOWING THE Election Commission’s verdict on Shiv Sena name and symbol, legal experts have said that even though the poll panel’s verdict in the matter is final, it can be challenged in the Supreme Court under exceptional circumstances. Some also questioned the timing of the EC verdict which comes just days before the top court is set to decide on disqualification case against 16 MLAs.

When asked whether Uddhav Thackeray led Sena can challenge the EC ruling, legal expert Ujjwal Nikam, who has appeared for the state government in several high-profile cases, said, “Though the EC verdict in this matter is final, it can be challenged in the Supreme Court in exceptional circumstances… Every individual or party in this country has the constitutional right to challenge any order in the higher court.”

Nikam said the EC allots a symbol to a political party based on the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. “If any dispute arises concerning the symbol, the EC has to settle the row. But the aggrieved party can challenge the matter in Supreme Court in exceptional circumstances.”

Constitutional expert Ulhas Bapat said EC has committed a grave mistake by giving a decision even before the SC could decides disqualification case of 16 MLAs. “The Supreme Court is set to continuously hear the disqualification matter from February 21. It is likely to deliver the verdict in a few days. In such a case, the EC should have waited for the SC decision and could have given its decision after the one given by the Apex court. It should have had that maturity…”

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 02:41 IST
