Pune: EC seizes Rs 11 lakh from car; I-T dept probing case

The Election Commission on Friday seized more than Rs 11 lakh in cash from a car in Aranyeshwar in Sahkarnagar. The area comes under the Parvati Assembly constituency in the city.

An Election Commission squad intercepted the vehicle at 11.30 am and upon searching it, the officials found a bag containing bundles of cash in Rs 500 denomination. The total amount of money seized was Rs 11,01,260. Officials said the cash belonged to a private company. It will be submitted to the Income Tax department for further inquiry, sources said.

Meanwhile, an Election Commission squad also seized Rs 3 lakh cash from a vehicle in Maharshi Nagar two days ago.

Due to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, squads formed by the Election Commission are conducting searches of vehicles to check if unaccounted cash is being transported.