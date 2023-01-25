scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

EC revises Maharashtra’s Chinchwad and Kasba Peth bypoll date to February 26

The Election Commission of India revised the date after the district election officer informed the authorities about the clash of dates of the bypoll with that of Class 12 and graduate degree examinations

The Election Commission of India has revised the date of the bypolls of Chinchwad and Kasba Peth assembly constituency in Maharashtra’s Pune. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran for representation)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Wednesday revised the date of the bypolls of Chinchwad and Kasba Peth assembly constituency in Maharashtra’s Pune to February 26, a day before the earlier declared date.

The dates were revised after the district election officer informed the authorities about the clash of dates of the bypoll with that of Class 12 and graduate degree examinations.

The ECI on January 18 had announced bye-election to the assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and the parliamentary constituency of UT of Lakshadweep wherein, the date was fixed on February 27. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

The ECI through its revised notification said that the District Election Officer of Pune has reported about the clash of the date of election with the dates of Class 12 HSC examination and graduate degree examination. The Election Commission also took note of the fact that various examination centres were also the polling stations of the assembly constituencies.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...

“The Commission has considered the matter, ground situation and all other relevant aspects of the matter, and has decided to revise the date of poll for bye-elections to assembly constituencies Chinchwad and Kasba Peth,” it said.

As per the schedule for the bypoll, the last day of nomination is on February 7 and withdrawal is on February 10.

The bypolls for Kasba Peth and Chinhcwad were declared after the seats fell vacant following the death of two BJP legislators – Mukta Tilak on December 22 and Laxman Jagtap on January 3.

Advertisement

Tilak, who was a member of the family of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak, died due to illness. The former mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was elected to the state legislative assembly for the first time in 2019. Tilak represented the Kasba Peth constituency.

Her demise has led to the speculations on who would be the BJP candidate for the seat which is a party bastion. Many local leaders, including Hemant Rasane, Ganesh Bidkar, Dheeraj Ghate are considered for Kasba, but the name of Shailesh Tilak, husband of Mukta Tilak, and former Kothrud legislator Medha Kulkarni is also doing the rounds.

More from Pune

Jagtap, who represented Chinchwad, died early this month. He was a close confidant of NCP leader Ajit Pawar before switching over to the BJP. The BJP is also looking for a candidate from his family to contest the bypoll.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 13:41 IST
Next Story

Microsoft’s services such as 365, Outlook, GitHub, Teams, Azure appear to be down

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close