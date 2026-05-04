Eating out may get expensive: LPG crisis makes several Pune restaurants hike prices

Going out to a restaurant or ordering could soon become more expensive, as restaurants are grappling with budgets since the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 991.

“A lot of restaurants were thinking that the situation would stabilise. We were told this by our suppliers and our peers, so owners did not increase prices for a long time. Now that it is clear that the crisis is not going to be resolved anytime soon and the black market is taking full advantage of this shortage, many food places have tweaked the prices a little,” says Nikhil Vaswani of Burger Craft.

He adds that Burger Craft had tried a range of options before the latest whammy hit them. They had invested heavily on fryers, griddle and other electrical equipment, worked on different cooking techniques and recipes and added a few dessert items and drinks to expand the menu.

“We are thinking of increasing the prices on 15 per cent of the menu, in the near future. At the same time, we have introduced a limited-time summer special menu so that customers have something exciting to look forward to. Everywhere, the prices of the summer special menus are a little higher because it is mango based and will attract customers,” says Vaswani.

At the Pune chapter of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), there is a sense of confidence that loyal customers will continue to frequent their favourite spots even after a price hike. “As long as people get the same food, quality service and the familiar experience, most are unlikely to have an issue paying five to 10 per cent more than what they were paying. Then, there are restaurants that might lose a little of the customer base if they increase prices. We hope the government tries to support us and give us maximum benefits in these difficult times,” says Ajinkya Udane, Co-Chapter Head of NRAI Pune.

At Spring Onion, the popular restaurant at Deccan Gymkhana that serves oriental cuisine, a notice had gone up announcing a price hike to the customers shortly after the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders began. This was the time that restaurants were getting LPG for around Rs 8,000 per cylinder. After the government cracked down and the supply regularised, Spring Onion decreased its rates. “Now again, we will have to increase the prices. But, the percentage of increase is not going to be as high as when the cylinders cost Rs 7,000 – Rs 8,000. Though, there is an almost Rs 1,000 increase in the cylinder prices, we will look at what percentage of increase this means to the dishes on our menu,” says Sujit Tabib, manager.

Some of the menu sections, such as starters, which do not require LPG and can be made over induction cookers, might not undergo a price change. The main course, comprising rice and gravies, among others, where LPG is essential, is where the rates might change.

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“This week, we are going to take a call on what the new menu will look like,” says Tabib.

At Cokum Delight, owner Tejaswini Deshpande says that a number of restaurants increased prices a few weeks ago as part of their annual menu revision or to mitigate the LPG crisis. They did not expect the present increase in the cost of cylinders. “The previous price hike was fair and the customers absorbed it. Considering that the commercial LPG prices have gone up by Rs 1,000 and there is still the unavailability of cylinders, we may have to reconsider and increase prices again. We are worried that this might impact the customer footfall,” she says. “A lot of restaurants are trying not to increase rates, but the crisis might force their hand,” she adds.