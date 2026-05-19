Eating out gets costlier: Few days left before Pune restaurants hike menu prices

This was Barve Dahiwada, which serves one of the most delectable dahi wadas in the vicinity. It had increased prices by Rs 10 to Rs 75. The owner, Kalpak Barve, has removed the sign but he fears that it might have to go up again.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
5 min readPuneMay 19, 2026 07:51 PM IST
A satirical notice at Pune's Barve Dahiwada blaming an "orange-haired man" for rising LPG prices and menu rates has gone viral online.A satirical notice at Pune's Barve Dahiwada blaming an "orange-haired man" for rising LPG prices and menu rates has gone viral online. (Express)
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Almost a month after the war in the Middle East began and the Strait of Hormuz was blocked, a little restaurant in Kothrud put up a poster that captured the mood of the restaurant industry.

“Due to a recent war…..  prices of crude oil have increased, resulting in higher prices of LPG and plastic. Hence new rates will be applicable from 21st of March. Kindly cooperate or help stop the war,” it announced, capturing the mood of the restaurant industry. An image of the poster quickly went viral.

This was Barve Dahiwada, which serves one of the most delectable dahi wadas in the vicinity. It had increased prices by Rs 10 to Rs 75. The owner, Kalpak Barve, has removed the sign but he fears that it might have to go up again.

“We were already reeling from the price of commercial LPG, which had increased to more than Rs 3,000, when the hike in petrol and diesel prices was announced. We don’t want to risk our reputation by having customers say that, whenever we are given a chance, we increase the prices. We are trying to be patient but, if things don’t improve, we will have to increase the price eventually. At the moment, we are taking the blow,” says Barve.

Across the city, popular hubs of eating-out are tinkering with menu engineering, in terms of prices, portions and dishes. Low-performing dishes are being taken away and kitchens are experimenting with processes. Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association, calls it a “wait-and-watch time”  to see how much prices will escalate. “Everyone is talking about increasing prices but we are waiting. Our vendors have increased prices by 2-5 per cent but are saying that this will go up further. As the cost of our raw material increases, we will adjust our prices,” says Shetty. He adds that transport costs will be a major determinant in the eventual prices on menu cards.

“When the transport cost increases, the prices of all products in the market will go up. Pune might get its onions, potato, tomato and other vegetables from surrounding areas but food grains are still delivered on trucks from the north and south of the country. What we do not know is by how much transporters will hike rates,” says Shetty.

On Sunday, Spring Onion, a popular restaurant serving “asian and more”, held a long meeting on the increased financial pressures. It was attended by the the owners and senior chefs of the restaurant’s outlets at Bhandarkar Road, Dhanori, Hinjewadi and Baner. When the cost of commercial LPG started being offered at grey market rates of Rs 7,000-8,000, Spring Onion had to increase its prices. It had, famously, put up a sign about the price hike that the guests could see before they entered. When the cylinder prices came back to normal, Spring Onion brought its menu cost back to normal.

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“Now, again, the cost of LPG has moved to more than Rs 3,000. We are reworking our pricing strategy. We will try to ensure that it is the best midway for us and the clients, that prices are not way too high. The final pricing is not yet in place, but we will be completely honest with our customers. We will let them know that we will be increasing our prices. Survival is of utmost importance and, surely, in such difficult times, our customers will understand and support us,” said manager Sujit Tabib, manager of Spring Onion.

He added that restaurants are in a precarious position because they “do not want customers to feel the pinch on their pockets”. “People want to go out and eat and enjoy with their families and friends. I would love them to come to our place, experience the ambience and pay reasonably for this,” says Tabib.

According to Saili Jahagirdar, the head of the Pune chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), “everybody is increasing rates”. “I don’t know a single local restaurant who has not done a rate revision in the last month,” she says. Last week, she sat down with her team at Zillionth Bistro, and did a price revision. Zillionth Bistro has made minor increments of Rs 20-25 because they are also trying to remain competitive.

Jahagirdar cites the example of Thai curries, which need coconut milk, whose rates have sharply increased by 20 per cent. One kg coconut milk dabba would make five portions at the restaurant. “Only with the coconut milk, the price per dish has gone up by Rs 15. I am not even counting the vegetables, oils and spices,” she says.

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“A lot of big chain restaurants, who are funded and are pan-India, have not done a rate change yet. They are studying the market and have the funds. They also, probably, want to check the advantage of having lower rates than the local restaurants. Local restaurants have to work with that as well,” she says.

Jahagirdar adds that, while many restaurants might not survive the test of the expensive menus, the standalones with a loyal customer base would be alright. “Eating out at a good place on a good occasion is one of the things we work for. People are likely to keep going to the restaurant where they have had a good time before. Restaurants, too, are aware of this while calculating the price hike that is fair to everybody,” she says.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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