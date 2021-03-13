Easy access to services key in tackling rising rate of diabetes: WHO scientist

scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: March 13, 2021 4:45:56 am
Pune city policeThe Pune City Police has lodged an offence of cheating and extortion against BJP MLA and builder Mangal Pratap Lodha, his son and others for allegedly cheating a Pune-based woman who had booked an apartment in his scheme in Worli, Mumbai.

The Pune City Police has lodged an offence of cheating and extortion against BJP MLA and builder Mangal Pratap Lodha, his son and others for allegedly cheating a Pune-based woman who had booked an apartment in his scheme in Worli, Mumbai.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Deshmukh confirmed that as per the court orders, an FIR has been lodged at Chaturshringi police station against Londha and his son, among others.

The woman, who is a lawyer, had booked an apartment at Lodha’s project in Worli for Rs 5.52 crore and since 2013, she also paid Rs 3.92 lakh, but did not get possession of the property, police said.

She has alleged that the accused asked her to pay Rs 4.15 crore more and threatened to cancel the agreement if the money was not paid.They also said that the amount paid earlier will be taken over as forfeiture, police said.
The woman then filed a complaint of cheating and extortion against Lodha and others in the Shivajinagar court.

