Ease of Living Index: Pune civic body buckles up for next round, aims for top spot again

As it once again eyes the top rank in the Ease of Living Index, which it won in 2018, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to local residents to participate in the process by giving their feedback in the online Citizen Perception Survey. Local residents’ feedback is a crucial component of the exercise this year.

The Ease of Living Index is an exercise undertaken by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to assess the liveability of respective cities by measuring various conditions and amenities against certain benchmarks.

“Pune city had received the top rank in the Ease of Living Index published by the Union government in 2018. The process for the next index has started after two years. This time, the process will also take into account feedback from citizens,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Pune residents will be able to give their feedback on the online survey till February 29.

The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) is also involved in the project. “We have provided the required data for the Ease of Living Index. It was taken from various government organisations and compiled. This data will be made public by the Union government later on,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner and PSCDCL CEO Rubel Agarwal.

She said feedback from citizens was an important component of the process and urged local residents to participate in the survey. “Feedback from citizens will carry 30 per cent weightage while 70 per cent will be based on the information provided by the civic body for the index,” she said.

The PMC has also issued a circular asking all its staff to participate in the survey. “It is mandatory for the civic staff to participate in the online survey. The list of civic staff, along with their mobile numbers, are being collected to ensure that all staffers participate in the survey. The civic staff have also been asked to spread the word about the survey and get the maximum number of citizens to participate in it,” said a PMC employee.

