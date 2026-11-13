Dietary intervention in early Type 2 diabetes patients shows encouraging results: Pune study

A study conducted by Chellaram Diabetes Institute, Pune, and Dr Kale’s Diabetes and Psychiatry Clinic, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Indian Dietary Intervention in Early Type 2 Diabetes patients has shown encouraging results. The study reported that 60.9% of adults with early Type 2 diabetes achieved remission following a six-month nutrition and lifestyle intervention based on a traditional Indian diet and structured physical activity.
Published in the international journal Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews (Elsevier, 2026), the study involved 87 adults with a diabetes duration of up to two years. The intervention followed a Local Healthy Moderate Carbohydrate (LHMC) diet comprising familiar Indian foods such as multigrain chapatis, lentils, sprouts, green leafy vegetables, nuts and fruits, with defined portions and balanced macronutrients. Participants were also advised to undertake 40 minutes of daily walking and 10 minutes of deep breathing exercises.
At the end of six months, 53 participants (60.9%) achieved diabetes remission without glucose-lowering medication. The participants also recorded an average weight reduction of 4.67 kg and a decline in average HbA1c levels from 7.32% to 6.27%, indicating improved blood glucose control.
An important observation was the association between regular physical activity and remission. Participants who followed the prescribed walking routine on at least 80% of days had 8.24 times higher adjusted odds of achieving remission compared with those with lower adherence.
The findings highlight the potential of practical, affordable and culturally appropriate dietary and lifestyle interventions in managing early Type 2 diabetes.
Dr Vedavati Purandare, Consultant Diabetologist and Head of Clinical Services, Chellaram Hospital Diabetes Care and Multispecialty, said their patients did not need special foods, skipped meals or fasting windows. “They ate the traditional Indian food their families eat, in measured portions, and walked every day. Six in ten reached remission without any diabetes medicine, and those who walked most consistently did best,” Dr Purandare said.
“Diabetes has long been thought of as a disease that only gets worse. This study shows that, caught early, it can be put into remission with the Indian plate, not against it. Restrictive diets need not be prescribed for every patient; care can be individualised. A larger controlled trial must now confirm these findings, and patients should change their treatment only with the consultation of their doctor,” Dr A G Unnikrishnan, CEO and Endocrinologist, Chellaram Hospital Diabetes Care and Multispecialty, told mediapersons.