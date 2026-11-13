Dietary intervention in early Type 2 diabetes patients shows encouraging results: Pune study

A study conducted by Chellaram Diabetes Institute, Pune, and Dr Kale’s Diabetes and Psychiatry Clinic, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Indian Dietary Intervention in Early Type 2 Diabetes patients has shown encouraging results. The study reported that 60.9% of adults with early Type 2 diabetes achieved remission following a six-month nutrition and lifestyle intervention based on a traditional Indian diet and structured physical activity.

Published in the international journal Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews (Elsevier, 2026), the study involved 87 adults with a diabetes duration of up to two years. The intervention followed a Local Healthy Moderate Carbohydrate (LHMC) diet comprising familiar Indian foods such as multigrain chapatis, lentils, sprouts, green leafy vegetables, nuts and fruits, with defined portions and balanced macronutrients. Participants were also advised to undertake 40 minutes of daily walking and 10 minutes of deep breathing exercises.