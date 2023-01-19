‘Early screening for Spinal Muscular Atrophy essential for better health outcomes’

Newborn screening for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) leads to more children being able to walk at two years post diagnosis, researchers have said in a new study published in The Lancet and Adolescent Health.

SMA is a rare, genetic neuromuscular condition which predominantly develops in childhood. It is characterised by weak muscles and problems with movement which often lead to significant disability and sometimes death. Nearly one in every 40 to 60 people is a carrier of the main gene that causes SMA and an estimated one in 10,000 babies will be born with the absence of two essential genes, leading to disease.

The study is the first to look at real world data on how children with SMA diagnosed via newborn screening fare compared to children diagnosed after symptoms develop. “We believe our findings justify broader implementation of newborn screening for SMA,” said Dr Arlene D’Silva, University of New South Wales.

“Our study suggests that newborn screening for SMA reduces the current delays in children being diagnosed and treated for SMA. Early screening and diagnosis are essential to giving children with SMA better health outcomes and quality of life. It’s extremely promising that the majority of children diagnosed via newborn screening in our study were able to walk after two years, compared to those children diagnosed through symptoms who were mostly only able to sit unassisted,” said Dr Didu Kariyawasam, University of New South Wales in the report.

During the study, the health of 15 newborn babies diagnosed with SMA following a positive screening result between August 2018 – August 2020 (the first two years of the Australian pilot newborn screening for SMA programme) was compared with that of 18 infants and children with SMA diagnosed following clinical referral with symptoms of disease in the two years before the pilot NBS for SMA programme began (August 2016 – July 2018).

Out of the 15 children diagnosed by NBS, nine did not show any symptoms of SMA within the first few weeks of life and so were considered pre-symptomatic when they started treatment.