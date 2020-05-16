Early onset of monsoon, late withdrawal: IMD

Climatologically, the monsoon covers the entire country by July 15. (Representational) Climatologically, the monsoon covers the entire country by July 15. (Representational)

In the revised Southwest monsoon calendar, the monsoon will cover the entire country one week in advance and begin its retreat two weeks later than the earlier dates. This was stated in a study to derive monsoon dates, a report of which was released on Friday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The revision is done based on rainfall information gathered from about 2,500 weather stations, providing daily observations for the period 1961-2019 (onset) and 1971-2019 (withdrawal).

As per existing dates, the monsoon onset over Kerala was June 1, and the system would make northward progress. Simultaneously, the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon would advance from the east, towards the west. IMD

However, the onset date over Kerala has been retained as June 1, even though this year, it is expected to arrive late by four days, that is, on June 5.

