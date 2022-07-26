scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Early estimates point to highest-ever cane area in Maharashtra

Mills will crush 1,343 lakh tonnes of cane and produce 138 lakh tonnes of sugar with 12 lakh tonnes of it being diverted for production of ethanol.

Written by Parthasarathi Biswas | Pune |
July 26, 2022 9:54:51 pm
Maharashtra sugar mill,The crushing season had lasted for 173 days, which was the first time in the past 10 years that the season had extended well into June. Mills had also crushed 100 lakh tonnes of unregistered cane. (File)

Early indications from the sugar commissioner’s office have pointed to record sugarcane area in Maharashtra for the cane crushing season of 2022-23. The state, as per estimates by the sugar mills, will have 14.85 lakh hectares of cane available for crushing. Mills will crush 1,343 lakh tonnes of cane and produce 138 lakh tonnes of sugar with 12 lakh tonnes of it being diverted for production of ethanol.

The cane crushing season of 2021-22 for Maharashtra was marked by the most cane ever crushed and sugar produced. As many as 200 mills had ended up crushing 1,320.31 lakh tonnes of cane and produced 137.27 lakh tonnes of sugar. The crushing season had lasted for 173 days, which was the first time in the past 10 years that the season had extended well into June. Mills had also crushed 100 lakh tonnes of unregistered cane.

This was mainly because of farmers had not registered their cane with any mills and instead based their decision on price announced by mills at the last moment. Unregistered cane had produced logistical problems and Shekhar Gaikwad, the sugar commissioner, had to intervene to ensure no cane remains standing in the fields.

According to a copy of the estimates shown to The Indian Express, districts in Marathawada have reported good growth in terms of cane area. The eight districts in Marathawada reported 3.91 lakh hectares of area under cane. Last season, Marathwada had reported 3.39 lakh hectares of cane area. While area under cane has remained more or less constant in the traditional cane belt of Kolhapur, Pune, Satara, Sangli and Solapur, Marathwada has reported increased area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Ample availability of water in the dams has seen farmers preferring cane over other crops. Regular payment, set mechanism for transportation and harvesting are the major reasons why farmers have gone for cane. Farmers in Marathwada are increasingly going for commercial crops like cotton, soyabean and cane in preference to pulses.

More from Pune

In order to avoid last minute rush, the sugar commissioner has launched an app that will allow farmers to register their cane area. The commissioner’s office hopes this will bring order and transparency to the process.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
'Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction'

'Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction'

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement