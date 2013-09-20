Early end to procession,2,813 mandals take part

Despite heavy rain,the spirit of Pune devotees remained high during the Ganesh immersion procession that went on for 27 hours and 25 minutes.

It was just an hour and a half less than last years timing of 28 hours and 50 minutes. In 2011,the immersion procession concluded after 27 hours and 41 minutes. A large posse of police was deployed. The police said no major law and order situation was reported.

The procession started with the pooja of the first manacha (prominent) Ganapati,the Kasba Ganpati Ganesh Mandal by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Pune Mayor Chanchala Kodre around 10.30 am on Wednesday. It concluded with the immersion of the idol of Jwala Mitra Mandal,bibvewadi on the S M Joshi Ghat at 1.55 pm Thursday.

Interestingly,the immersion of the idol of famous Dagdusheth Ganpati Hawali Mandal started around 11 am and concluded at 3.55 am,nearly three hours earlier to the last years time. Apparently,the police on the main procession route made the Ganesh mandals proceed more rapidly to ghats. Some Ganesh mandals started their procession late. So the total time of the procession could not be reduced.

The idol of the Kasba Ganpati mandal was immersed at 3.40 pm,the Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandal at 4.55 pm,Guruji Talim Mandal,Tulshibag Ganpati Mandal at 6.05 pm,Kesari Wada Ganpati at 6.40 pm,the Akhil Mandai Ganpati Mandal immersed its idol at 3.15 am and Bhau Rangari Mandal concluded its immersion at 2.25 am,among the important Ganesh mandals on the main immersion routes. The police said preventive action was taken against 3,103 persons who violated law. Meanwhile,132 Ganesh mandal took the Laxmi Road immersion route,137 went via Tilak Road,37 via Kumthekar Road and 43 via Kelkar road.

As many as 2,813 mandals participated in the procession on different routes across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police commissioner Gulabrao Pol and JCP Sanjeev Kumar Singhal personally monitored the bandobast.

Rain affects dhol tasha performance

More than the police restriction on the number of dhol tasha instruments,it was rain that played spoilsport. The police had asked the mandals to keep not more than 40 dhols and 10 tashas in their processions. But the number was further cut down as rain damaged the drum heads of dhols made of animal hide.

Mahesh Londhe,head of Swa-roopwardhinee organisation,which played traditional dhol tasha before the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal said,We had to keep aside the dhols made from animal hide due to rain. We only used the dhols made from synthetic material,which do not get affected due to rain. However,our enthusiasm was high. We supported the instructions by the cops on duty. Meanwhile,the mandals who played music on loudspeakers during the procession said they enjoyed the rain dance.

