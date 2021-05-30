E-pass: Here’s all you need to know about mandatory inter-district travel pass in Maharashtra

Those who want to travel outside their districts are required to get an e-pass. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

As part of various Covid-related restrictions imposed across Maharashtra, an e-pass, which is an electronically generated travel pass, has been made mandatory for a road journey outside one’s current district.

Here are some pointers on who needs to apply for an e-pass, the procedure for its application and the main reasons behind its rejection.

Who needs to apply for an e-pass for travel? For what reasons is travel allowed?

Those who want to travel outside their districts are required to get an e-pass. But the government servants travelling for official purposes and those involved in emergency services are exempted from this requirement.

As per the present norms, citizens of Maharashtra can travel outside districts only for limited emergency reasons, which include extreme medical emergency, death of first relative, marriage etc.

What is the procedure for application?

The application has to be made online on covid19.mhpolice.in from where the application is moved to the local police jurisdiction for processing according to the place of origin chosen by the applicant.

What documents are required for application?

A valid identity proof, medical fitness certificate, wedding cards or related documents for marriage, medical report of persons travelling for medical emergency or death certificate in the case of death, or a document pertaining to other emergency purposes are required.

On an average, how long does it take for an e-pass to be issued?

Every police jurisdiction has formed dedicated cells to process the applications. Officials said an attempt is being made to clear the applications at the earliest and latest by one day prior to the travel date.

For example, in Pune city, under supervision of a DCP, three teams, including one police inspector, four assistant inspectors, three sub-inspectors and 40 constables, have been formed for round-the-clock processing of applications.

What are the main reasons behind an e-pass’s rejection?

Some of the key reasons for the rejection of the e-pass are attachment of invalid or inadequate documents, non-attachment of medical fitness certificate, and excess number of co-passengers than the prescribed limit as per the government norms, incomplete form and non-attachment of photos or attachment of unclear photos.