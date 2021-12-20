‘Need ecosystem, better use of advanced materials to boost e-mobility’

Senior physicist Prof Satish Ogale has said that there are many unexplored areas in the field of material sciences and energy with high potential and wide-scale applications in the mobility sector.

Ogale, an emeritus faculty at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, was speaking at the Prof C N R Rao prize lecture in advanced materials on Monday. The prize is presented by the Materials Research Society of India annually to material scientists for their contributions in the field.

“With e-mobility fast being adopted world over, developing batteries alone will not be sufficient. An entire ecosystem and use of advanced materials will be needed to ensure that the system turns robust. The use of lighter weighing materials than today will also hold key,” said Ogale, who was also instrumental in founding the Centre for Energy Science at IISER, Pune in 2015.

Being one of the major contributors to India’s GDP, the country’s transport sector is also notorious for its use of fossil fuels as well as contribution to air pollution and emission of greenhouse gases.

Many of the upcoming devices, the senior physicist said, will be life-changing as they will mostly be either self-powering or will operate on low power. “These devices will also be ultra high-performing, flexible and thin. So, a vast area under the energy sector… lay ahead unexplored that will be needed to power these next-generation devices,” he said.

Even as India is looking to leap forward with green hydrogen technology and allied applications, Ogale stressed on how the tropical country will need more cooling devices than European nations, where heating devices will remain high in demand.