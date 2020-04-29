E-foggers, portable UV sanitisers: Kinetic Green introduces ‘green solutions’ to disinfect outdoor, indoor areas

Using advanced but green technology, Kinetic Green is propagating cold fogging instead of thermal fogging. (Representational Image) Using advanced but green technology, Kinetic Green is propagating cold fogging instead of thermal fogging. (Representational Image)

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited on Wednesday introduced a range of “green solutions” to disinfect indoor and outdoor areas.

The organisation introduced the Kinetic E-Fogger and e-sprayer range for disinfecting public areas, slums, large industrial campuses, hospitals, factories and residential townships. It also introduced a portable UV sanitiser to disinfect indoor areas like hospital rooms and offices in Pune.

“The innovations include the Kinetic E-Fogger, a novel water-based fogging solution. Using advanced but green technology, Kinetic Green is propagating cold fogging instead of thermal fogging. Cold fogging uses water as a carrier instead of harmful carriers like diesel, used in thermal fogging, but will be as useful as the latter,” said Sulajja Firodia, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green.

Firodia said Kinetic Safar, the indigenously designed battery-operated electric three-wheeler, is used for spraying and fogging. “This mobile disinfecting solution can travel even in congested areas or small lanes of slums..which are difficult to cover in a large vehicle or extremely time-consuming and ineffective on foot,” she added.

The operating cost of the e-fogger and e-sprayer vehicles is only 50 paisa/km, Firodia said. “The UV Sanitiser…uses ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) disinfection method where short-wavelength ultraviolet (ultraviolet C or UVC) light is activated to kill or inactivate microorganisms in the vicinity. It has been used primarily in medical sanitation and sterile work facilities. There will be two portable models suitable for areas of 100 or 500 square feet and will be effective to sanitise hutments in Dharavi slums,” she said.

Firodia said Kinetic Green is in talks with the PMC and PCMC.

