‘Strongest pillar of our life has fallen’: DY Patil’s son, CM, educationists pay tributes to stalwart

As leaders from various political parties paid tributes to Dr D Y Patil, who passed away Tuesday morning, his son, Satej Patil, Congress MLC said the family has lost their biggest support.

“My father, Padmashri Dr D Y Patil (Dada), passed away today at 11:08 am in Kolhapur at the age of 91. He was my biggest support. His entire life was devoted to social service. He took education to the lowest strata of society and lived a life full of values and principles. He was a man of principles and a true patriot for whom country came first,” Satej Patil said.

The Congress MLC said with his father’s departure, the sheltering banyan tree of their lives has fallen. “Our strongest pillar has fallen. Throughout his life, Dada connected with people, lit the lamp of education in the lives of millions of students, and made social service the goal of his life. He instilled in us the values of living as a good human being. His affectionate, loving hand, his reassuring words, and his teachings on living by values will forever remain our ultimate treasure… It is impossible to express these feelings in words,” he said.

Paying tributes, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Dr Patil revolutionised the education sector. “The news of the passing of Padma Shri Dr D Y Patil, founder of the D Y Patil Group and former Governor of Tripura, Bihar, and West Bengal, is extremely sad,” he said

Beginning his journey as a grassroots worker, he progressed to important constitutional positions, serving twice as an MLA and later as the Governor of various states. “He made invaluable contributions to revolutionising the education sector and bringing educational opportunities to ordinary and needy students in society. Starting from a small school, his journey is truly astounding. The reach of his work expanded to include around 200 institutions, diverse types of universities, and thousands of students, especially through the establishment of colleges offering diverse courses such as medical, engineering, pharmacy, and architecture, alongside modern facilities, he elevated not only his educational group but also the reputation of Maharashtra, he said.

The Chief Minister said, “Alongside building a network of educational and medical institutions, he also created a world-class sports complex in Navi Mumbai and left a distinct mark in the agricultural and social sectors. Taking note of this remarkable work, he was honored with the Padma Shri award. With his passing, we have lost a visionary personality. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in the grief of his family.”

MPCC chief Harshavardhan Sapkal said Dr Patil provided millions of students with the opportunity for gaining knowledge. “Dr Patil carved out an inspiring journey, rising from a farming family to become an educationist, a Mayor, an MLA and a Governor. He upheld the tradition of public service in his public life, while through the institutions he built in the education sector, he provided millions of students with the opportunity for knowledge.” Throughout his life, Sapkal said Dr Patil lived by the belief in action that education is the most effective tool for social transformation.

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“As a senior leader of the Congress party, he constantly maintained social commitment, people-oriented thinking, and a development-oriented vision. The ideal he created in both politics and education will remain inspiring for future generations.”

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said, “news of the passing of former Governor, renowned educationist, and social worker Dr D Y Patil is extremely sad. His contribution to the fields of education and public service will always be remembered. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members, well-wishers, and supporters.”

Educationists ls poured out their sentiments with Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Chancellor of Symbiosis International University saying, “I have had the privilege of knowing and interacting with Dr. Patil over the years, and his contribution to the higher education landscape of Maharashtra and India will be remembered for generations. His passing is an immense loss to the education fraternity.”

Professor Mukund Kulkarni, vice chancellor Vishwakarma University, Pune, said, “Padmashree D. Y. Patil played a pioneering role in transforming private education after the Government of Maharashtra encouraged private sector participation in the field. Known for his simplicity, courage, and dedication to knowledge, he made substantial contributions to both social development and education. As a visionary educationist, he recognised that producing skilled manpower was essential for improving societal well-being and national advancement, and he provided strategic leadership to the private education sector to achieve this goal.”

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Vishwanath Karad, founder-president of MIT World Peace University, said, “For the past three or four decades, I shared a very close, familial bond with Dr D Y Patil. I regarded him as a visionary, a compassionate soul, and a friend akin to a brother. He was a pillar of strength for our institution. Dr D Y Patil empowered countless students from the Bahujan community by providing them with quality professional education through his numerous educational institutions. Maharashtra owes him an eternal debt of gratitude for this contribution.”

Satej Patil said the viewing of the mortal remains and the final rites will take place on Wednesday, August 5 in Kolhapur.