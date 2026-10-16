PMC to fine Rs 1 lakh for tree cutting during Dussehra

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In a public appeal made to all the citizens of the city, the Pune civic body has warned not to cut down mango, apta, kanchan, shami or harm any other trees during Dussehra festival for using their leaves to follow the tradition or will have to face penalty of Rs one lakh as per the provisions of the law.
“On the occasion of Dussehra, all the citizens are being appealed not to cut down mango, apta, kanchan, shami or harm any other trees. It is the responsibility of every citizen to protect trees while following the tradition. If possible, alternative symbolic materials should be used without harming the trees,” said Ashok Ghorpade, incharge of civic garden department.
“If any person is found to be cutting trees, cutting branches or damaging trees without a permit, a complaint should be made to the concerned regional office. Citizens can also lodge their suggestions or complaints on PMC Care Number 9146383383 or Toll Free Number-18001030222, WhatsApp Complaint Number 9689900002 Chatbot Number 8888251001 and online complaint can also be made on the website of PMC http://www.complaints.pmc.gov.in,” he added.
The Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation of Trees Act, 1975 has been implemented in the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The work of the Tree Authority is carried out as per the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Preservation and Conservation Rules, 2009 and the order dated 20th September 2013.
“According to the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees (Amendment) Act, 2021, it is an offence to burn, cut down or otherwise harm trees without permission. Such an offence is punishable with a fine equal to the value of the tree removed using such a method as may be notified by the Government, but not exceeding Rs 1 lakh,” he said.