PMC to fine Rs 1 lakh for tree cutting during Dussehra

In a public appeal made to all the citizens of the city, the Pune civic body has warned not to cut down mango, apta, kanchan, shami or harm any other trees during Dussehra festival for using their leaves to follow the tradition or will have to face penalty of Rs one lakh as per the provisions of the law.

“On the occasion of Dussehra, all the citizens are being appealed not to cut down mango, apta, kanchan, shami or harm any other trees. It is the responsibility of every citizen to protect trees while following the tradition. If possible, alternative symbolic materials should be used without harming the trees,” said Ashok Ghorpade, incharge of civic garden department.