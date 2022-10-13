Dussehra rally: Over 1.5k buses went near BKC ground, MSRTC earned Rs 10 crore; Shinde faction denies role

In what is a windfall for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, it earned a whopping Rs 10 crore for ferrying people in 1,575 buses to the Dussehra rally of the Eknath Shinde faction at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) ground on Dussehra. Chief Minister Shinde made the keynote address at the rally, which rivalled the one at Shivaji Park by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena. Fewer state transport buses were in the vicinity of Shivaji Park where Thackeray delivered the traditional Dussehra address, said officials.

“We have received nearly Rs 10 crore for ferrying people from various parts of the state to Mumbai for the Dussehra rally,” Shivaji Jagtap, managing director, MSRTC, told The Indian Express.

Asked whether any payment was made by Shinde or the Uddhav faction, Jagtap said, “We did not receive payment in the name of any faction. The payment was made by the ‘karyakartas’ who booked buses as per their requirements.”MSRTC officials said the work on reconciliation of the account, double audit and preparation of bills is currently underway. Jagtap said there was a demand for Rs 1,800 buses for Mumbai. “We found that 1,575 buses were deployed for bringing people from various parts of the state to Mumbai. Aurangabad topped in terms of the number of people brought to Mumbai, followed by Nashik,” he added.

Asked where most of the buses went, MSRTC officials said most took people to parking lots close to the BKC ground. “There were hardly any buses that went close to the Shivaji Park,” an official said.

“These were special services and not as per our scheduled plan. Therefore, we charged Rs 57 per km instead of Rs 40 per kilometre,” the MSRTC official said.

Naresh Mhaske, a spokesperson for the Shinde Sena,said, “We have not made a payment of Rs 10 crore to the MSRTC as is being speculated. Some people must have made payment in our name, deliberately.”

The Maharashra Congress has already demanded an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate. “Crores were spent by the Shinde camp in mobilising people for their Dussehra rally. This is a case of money laundering. The ED should probe from where the Shinde camp arranged for such a huge sum of money,” said Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ajit Pawar, too, expressed surprise at the alleged expenditure incurred on the rally. “How did the Shinde faction manage to get Rs 10 crore for the rally ? It certainly calls for an inquiry.”

According to a UNI report, a PIL has already been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking an investigation into the matter.