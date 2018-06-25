During awareness drive on ban, Sangvi, Pimple Saudagar residents collect 70 kg of plastic items

Over 100 local residents, living in Roseland Residency, Rajveer Palace, Planet Millennium and other residential societies in these localities participated in the drive. (Express file photo/Nirmal Harindran) Over 100 local residents, living in Roseland Residency, Rajveer Palace, Planet Millennium and other residential societies in these localities participated in the drive. (Express file photo/Nirmal Harindran)

A day after the plastic ban was implemented across the state, local residents in Sangvi and Pimple Saudagar areas of Pimpri Chinchwad took to the streets on Sunday to collect plastic items. By the end of the day, the volunteers managed to collect 70 kg of banned plastic items, such as plastic bags and day-to-day utility items.

Over 100 local residents, living in Roseland Residency, Rajveer Palace, Planet Millennium and other residential societies in these localities participated in the drive. The group interacted with shopkeepers, street vendors, mall owners and other residents, and informed them about the fallout of possessing or using the banned items. Though the area has gone plastic-free since the beginning of the year, with residents already switching to cloth and paper bags, awareness about the rest of the banned items still remains sparse.

“We will carry out similar drives so that people do not suffer due to lack of awareness. Once collected, it will be easier to send the plastic items for recycling,” said an organising member of the awareness drive.

