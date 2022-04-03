Durga Brigade to continue protest against atrocities on women

Written by Mrunmayee V Mukund

Last week, the Durga Brigade Sanghatana organised a protest in the city against sexual harassment and assault on women. The organisation has decided to continue staging protests in different parts of the city to persuade the government to set up a mechanism that will ensure the safety and security of women in Pune.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“We will not stop raising our voice against atrocities on women. Our fight for seeking justice for women will continue till the governments acts decisively,” said Durga Bhor, president of the organisation and a final year student at Modern College.

Durga’s father, Abhay Bhor, is president of the industrial association and vice -president of the Durga Brigade Sanghatana in Maharashtra. “We are creating a platform for youngsters and women to work for society. We work for youngsters, businesswomen and girls. We are here to support and enhance our sisters. And to let them know that we are with you,” said Bhor.

Hemant Khudve, a businessman who joined the organisation two years ago and is now vice -president of the brigade for Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “We carry out patrolling once a week in sensitive areas. By that, we want to assure women’s safety by the women, for the women.”

Neeta Gurav, a classmate of Durga who joined the organisation two years ago, said, “We need female watchmen for girls’ schools. And we need to implement ‘Shakti Kayada’ as soon as possible so that culprits will be punished within 25 days. India has very good laws but we fall short when it comes to implementation.”