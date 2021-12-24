scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Duo travels from UP to Pune to commit house break-ins, held

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team arrested the two accused at Lohegaon.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
December 24, 2021 2:48:08 am
Probe found the duo came to Pune from UP by flight, committed thefts in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad, targeting buildings that didn’t have security.

Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two persons who came to Pune from Uttar Pradesh and allegedly committed several house break-ins in the city. Police have identified the accused as Parvez Khan (43) of Greater Noida and Tasleem Khan (23) of Etah in UP.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team arrested the two accused at Lohegaon. “Custodial interrogation of the accused revealed their involvement in house break-ins and thefts in the jurisdiction of Vishrantwadi police station. Stolen valuables, including 130 gm of gold worth Rs 6.37 lakh, were recovered from them,” stated a press release.

Probe found the duo came to Pune from UP by flight, committed thefts in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad, targeting buildings that didn’t have security. After the theft, the duo immediately escaped to UP, said police. Both Parvez and Tasleem have criminal records.

