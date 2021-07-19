Pune: Duo posing as crime reporters arrested for extortion bid

According to police, the duo threatened to publish a false report that the bar was illegally selling liquor.

An FIR in the case has been filed by the 30-year-old man, who owns a bar on Shankarsheth Road. According to his complaint, a man and a woman came to his establishment on Saturday afternoon and said they were crime reporters. The duo were wearing identity cards, later revealed to be fake, and threatened him that they would publish a report saying his bar was selling liquor to customers illegally, police said.

Assistant Inspector Chandrakant Gosavi said, “After the duo demanded extortion money, the bar owner informed us. We laid a trap at the bar on Saturday night and arrested the man, Satpal Singh Bagga (57). On Sunday morning, we arrested Hajlina Jaiswal (35). The identity cards showing them as crime reporters are fake. We are now probing whether they have extorted money from anyone else…We are also probing how they obtained the fake identity cards.”