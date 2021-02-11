Duo nabbed for bursting crackers outside Yerwada jail

The police lodged a separate offence over the incident and started searching for those involved in bursting the firecrackers. (file)

Pune City police have arrested two youngsters, including a minor boy, who while on the run in connection with an attempt to murder case, allegedly burst firecrackers outside Yerwada jail to celebrate the birthday of their accomplice lodged in prison.

The police had arrested one Akash Kanchile (20) in a murder case in May 2020. Kanchile was allegedly involved in the murder of Nitin Shivaji Kasabe (24), who was facing trial in an attempt to murder case, and was released from Yerawada Central Prison on temporary bail due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kanchile’s supporters were found to be active in Yerwada area. On the night of February 5, some of Kanchile’s supporters allegedly burst firecrackers on the Airport Road outside Yerwada jail to celebrate his birthday. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The police then lodged a separate offence over the incident and started searching for those involved in bursting the firecrackers. Initially, the police arrested two suspects, identified as Rushikesh Mane and Tushar Avate.

The crime branch team, led by senior inspector Rajnish Nirmal, launched a parallel probe into the incident. The probe revealed that two youngsters – Prajwal Barate (20) and a minor boy – who were allegedly on the run in an attempt to murder case lodged at Yerwada police station, were also involved in the incident of bursting firecrackers.

Crime branch sleuths Nagesh Kunvar and Ramesh Rathod arrested Barate and detained the minor from Kalewadi on Wednesday. They were handed over to Yerwada police station for further investigation. The police said Barate alias Chor Panja and his aides, armed with sharp weapons, had allegedly attacked a person at Chitra Chowk in Yerwada on January 26.

Then they gathered on the Airport road alongside Yerwada jail and burst firecrackers to celebrate Kanchile’s birthday, stated a press release issued by the police.

