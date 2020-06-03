Duo arrested with ‘Meow Meow’ drug in Viman Nagar: Police

While patrolling Viman Nagar and Lohegaon areas, a team of ANC led by Inspector Rajendra Mohite found Khan “moving around suspiciously” in Viman Nagar. (Representational Image) While patrolling Viman Nagar and Lohegaon areas, a team of ANC led by Inspector Rajendra Mohite found Khan “moving around suspiciously” in Viman Nagar. (Representational Image)

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two persons for alleged possession of Mephedrone (MD), a banned drug also known as ‘Meow Meow’, in Viman Nagar.

Police have identified the two as Amjad Maqbool Khan (44) and his accomplice Tejindar Baggha (21).

While patrolling Viman Nagar and Lohegaon areas, a team of ANC led by Inspector Rajendra Mohite found Khan, who has a criminal record, “moving around suspiciously” in Viman Nagar.

Police nabbed Khan and Baggha at the spot and recovered 12 gm of MD from their possession. As per a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh on Wednesday, police recovered MD, some cash and a two-wheeler, worth Rs 1.18 lakh in total, from the two men.

Khan and Baggha were produced before a court on Wednesday. The court remanded the two accused to police custody till June 5 for further investigation.

“Khan is a history-sheeter who has been arrested earlier for peddling drugs. The probe revealed that the accused were selling drugs to college students,” said Inspector Mohite.

