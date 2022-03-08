Dunzo Daily has a ‘Pink Warehouse’ in the city

WAREHOUSE OPERATIONS is an area where women’s presence is on the lower side. However, at Dunzo Daily’s mini-warehouse in Pune, the operations are being run entirely by women throughout the day. Right from the inwarding of stock to processing orders and even at the managerial level, this mini-warehouse in Pimple Saudagar, Pune has women in power at all levels.

Dunzo’s instant grocery delivery service ‘Dunzo Daily’ is in Pune since February 2022.

The ‘19 minutes delivery’ of groceries and other essentials is achieved with the support of mini-warehouses that are set up in each neighbourhood of the city. The women working in these mini-warehouses are the ones who had no or limited earning opportunities. This job has empowered them to not just be employed but also be independent.

The Pimple Saudager mini-warehouse of Dunzo, also called the ‘Pink Warehouse’ internally, has women in power at the managerial level as well.

The Pink Warehouse, which has a team of 14 women is managed by Netra Mandhare.