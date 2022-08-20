Dumper with raw material for Metro project falls into trench, driver dies

A dumper carrying raw material for the Metro project at Swargate lost control and fell into a about 25 feet deep trench at Mangadewadi in Katraj. The dumper driver, 46-year-old Subhash Tulshiram Mane from Thergaon, died in the mishap.

Police said the incident took place around 5 pm on Wednesday.

An FIR was lodged at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Thursday. As per a press release issued on Friday, Mane was driving the dumper towards Mangadewadi in Katraj. He lost control while trying to negotiate a slope because of which the dumper rolled backwards on the road before falling into the roadside trench.

“The dumper fell about 25 feet down. The driver received major injuries, eventually resulting in his death,” police sub-inspector MS Deshmukh, the investigating officer in this case, said.