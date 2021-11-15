Pune: Dummy candidate caught in police recruitment exam; cops probe racket possibility

The Pune city police is probing the possibility of an organised racket after a dummy candidate was caught while appearing for a police recruitment exam on Sunday. The suspect has been identified as Sajjan Kapurchand Gusinge (28).

Gusinge was caught while appearing in the place of the candidate, Ankush Mhetre. The exam was for the recruitment process of police constables for Mumbai Police. Officials said the exam for Mumbai police recruitment was being held at a college in Maharshinagar for candidates from Pune and surrounding areas.

An official from Swargate police station said, “The flying squad instituted to conduct checks during the exam process had received a specific input about this particular person appearing as a dummy candidate. Accordingly, Gusinge was detained and after ascertaining the identity, he was placed under arrest. Mhetre has also been named an accused in the case and a search has been launched for him.”

Sub-inspector Tushar Bhosle, who is investigating the case, said, “One of the various aspects we are probing is the possibility that this is part of a racket and if there are any more such cases in such recruitment processes.”

In 2017, a political science graduate from Nanded, Yogesh Jadhav, had brought to light a series of dummy candidate cases in government recruitment exams conducted between 2010 and 2016 by filing several Right to Information (RTI) applications. The revelation had led to a statewide probe by a Special Investigation Team of the Maharashtra CID. Jadhav had started digging into these cases when he learnt that several persons from his region had sold or mortgaged their ancestral land or houses to pay a middleman for their selection into government jobs for positions.

Several recruitments in departments like police, social welfare, government secretariat, agriculture and women and child development, were brought under the SIT scanner. Behind each selected candidate, the racketeers were paid between Rs 5 lakh and 10 lakh and a significant chunk of the money went to the impersonators or dummy candidates.