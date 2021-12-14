Dummy candidate arrested at SRPF exam centre

Pune city police have arrested a youth for allegedly appearing as a dummy candidate in place of his brother for the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) recruitment examination on Sunday.

Police identified the accused as Vishal Gabrusingh Bahure (25), resident of Jodwadi in Aurangabad.

Anup Pawar, superintendent at the examination centre, lodged the FIR at Hadapsar police station. Police booked Vishal and his brother Bharatsingh under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 511, 188, 34 of the IPC and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

Police said Bharatsingh was the candidate for the SRPF examination. But, in his place, his brother Vishal came to the examination centre at S M Joshi College in Hadapsar. After his arrest, Vishal confirmed that he was appearing as a dummy candidate for his brother. During searches, a Bluetooth device was found in his possession.

“His brother Bharatsingh is yet to be arrested. Vishal was produced before a court today. Court has remanded him in police custody for four days. Further investigation is on,” an official said.