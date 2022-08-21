‘DST will support agri start-ups’: Jitendra Singh

Dr Jitendra Singh is on a two-day visit to Pune. (File Photo)

Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Saturday promised support for the expansion of agriculture-based start-ups in the country.

Dr Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Pune, visited Venture Centre, an incubation centre supported by the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory. During his visit, the Union minister interacted with a number of start-ups incubated at Venture Centre.